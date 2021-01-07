Advertisement

Amadi continues to impress during freshman season

Justin Amadi has made an immediate impact for the James Madison men’s basketball team.
Justin Amadi has made an immediate impact for the James Madison men's basketball team.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Amadi has made an immediate impact for the James Madison men’s basketball team.

Amadi, a freshman, has started each of JMU’s last five games while playing in all eight contests this season. In Tuesday’s victory over Florida Atlantic, Amadi scored 17 points and showed off his athleticism with a few highlight-reel plays, including a second-half dunk that was featured on ESPN as part of SportsCenter’s Top Plays.

“Justin plays with high energy and he’s very tough,” said JMU head coach Mark Byington. “Obviously you can see his athleticism.”

Amadi is averaging 9.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per contest, and shooting 76.2% from the field to start his college career. He has scored in double-figures fives times this season while bringing effort and energy to both ends of the court.

“It’s kind of what we are trying to build here at JMU,” said Byington. “We want guys like Justin Amadi, who play really hard, that are competitive, want to win, and that are very tough.”

