Amadi continues to impress during freshman season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Amadi has made an immediate impact for the James Madison men’s basketball team.

Amadi, a freshman, has started each of JMU’s last five games while playing in all eight contests this season. In Tuesday’s victory over Florida Atlantic, Amadi scored 17 points and showed off his athleticism with a few highlight-reel plays, including a second-half dunk that was featured on ESPN as part of SportsCenter’s Top Plays.

Our guy checked in at 3️⃣ from multiple angles on tonight’s #SCTop10!



Guessing that’s the first of many from Justin Amadi!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/tJPj1wEYvI — JMU Men's Basketball (@JMUMBasketball) January 6, 2021

Justin Amadi (@JustinnAmadi) had a Dunk of the Year candidate Tuesday in @JMUMBasketball's win over FAU: https://t.co/DJ5pHWdCCn pic.twitter.com/xnodZ3h0P9 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) January 6, 2021

“Justin plays with high energy and he’s very tough,” said JMU head coach Mark Byington. “Obviously you can see his athleticism.”

Amadi is averaging 9.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per contest, and shooting 76.2% from the field to start his college career. He has scored in double-figures fives times this season while bringing effort and energy to both ends of the court.

“It’s kind of what we are trying to build here at JMU,” said Byington. “We want guys like Justin Amadi, who play really hard, that are competitive, want to win, and that are very tough.”

