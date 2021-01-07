Advertisement

Augusta County Board of Supervisors picks chair and vice chair

Published: Jan. 6, 2021
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - A new year means a new vote for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors leaders.

Gerald Garber will keep his seat at chair and Butch Wells will step into the role of vice-chair.

Garber says this year the people of Augusta County can expect to see the economy front and center along with the next steps for the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton.

“Certainly the biggest issue is the courthouse, getting some resolution there, which I believe we will,” said Garber. “I think the big unknown is we still don’t know where we are with COVID as it relates to the economy. I think we’ve been fairly cautious you know how we approached our budget and so forth. We rearranged it, so I think we have to be careful yet.”

Garber says when it comes to the courthouse he thinks they are close to an agreement that Staunton and Augusta County can live with.

