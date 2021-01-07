Advertisement

Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update; has administered 1,910 vaccines so far

Augusta Health says as of Wednesday, January 6, the healthcare system has administered 1,910...
Augusta Health says as of Wednesday, January 6, the healthcare system has administered 1,910 COVID-19 vaccines.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health released a COVID-19 vaccine clinic update on Thursday, and the healthcare system says some employees have received their second doses of the vaccine.

Augusta Health says the main focus for the next several days of the employee vaccine clinic is to vaccinate employees who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 21 days ago. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will occur 28 days after the first dose.

In addition, Augusta Health says the healthcare system has started to vaccinate community healthcare providers and workers not employed by Augusta Health on Thursday, including local dental practices. Augusta Health says a second, separate vaccine clinic has been established for these vaccinations on the Augusta Health campus, but outside the main hospital building.

Medical and dental practices received an email with a link to set up appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Practices who did not receive a link should email VaccinationTaskForce@AugustaHealth.com to request information and a link.

Augusta Health also says patients in their Skilled Nursing Unit began receiving COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines were administered by CVS, which has scheduled additional clinic dates for the unit.

Augusta Health says as of the end of the day on Wednesday, January 6, the healthcare system has administered 1,910 COVID-19 vaccines.

