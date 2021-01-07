Advertisement

Charlottesville law experts, activists compare violence at Capitol to Unite the Right rally

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It's been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Law experts and activists who witnessed the events of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville are speaking out, comparing it to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6.

Former federal prosecutor Timothy Heaphy, who authored a report on how Charlottesville with the violent episode, said law enforcement acted passively in both situations, despite the warning signs. Heaphy noted lack of preparedness for the event also meant lack of resources, like larger barricades and heightened police presence, to keep people out.

“There was ample early evidence on social media and in some encrypted chat rooms that there were people in the crowd intent on disrupting the congressional proceedings violently, very similar to what presaged the events in Charlottesville,” Heaphy said. “There was a lot of intelligence that law enforcement had that there were people coming to provoke, to fight. So, when law enforcement has that advanced notice, there’s really no excuse not to bring the resources to prevent violence.”

Activist Don Gathers said what happened in Washington, D.C. is not surprising, highlighting differences in policing efforts during Black Lives Matter demonstrations and yesterday’s events.

“Look at what the police didn’t do here in August 2017, take all of that into consideration and go 180 degrees and do the opposite. When the community is in need, is desperate and is struggling, uphold your oath, serve and protect,” Gathers said. “Don’t over-police, don’t treat one segment of the population differently than you treat the other, but just do your job.”

Heaphy said there will need to be a review and investigation on how law enforcement mismanaged the situation in D.C., something he wrote about in his 2017 report. He also said he expects greater security measures and drastically limited access into government buildings following the breach.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis and Corri Loan in front of future restaurant "Island Wing Company" in Harrisonburg.
New wing restaurant spot headed to Harrisonburg
Kacey Moss wants answers. The 28-year-old is frustrated because a creditor is holding up her...
Virginia stimulus checks are being garnished despite new state law
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person...
Staunton Police Department asks for help identifying individual allegedly involved in hit and run

Latest News

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
Kaine, Warner urge removing President Trump from office before inauguration
Cox shares his thoughts on education and supporting businesses.
Kirk Cox makes a stop in the Valley Wednesday
Virginia State Capitol
Virginia cast 13 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden
Governor Northam signs a document giving Virginia's electoral votes to Joe Biden and Kamala...
Biden/Harris get Virginia’s electoral votes; Northam’s signing makes it official