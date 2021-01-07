Citizens chosen for Virginia’s Redistricting Commision, none from Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A panel of judges has selected eight citizens who will join eight legislators on a bipartisan commission that will redraw Virginia’s legislative boundaries for the next decade.

A referendum approved by voters in November creates the 16-member commission to draw lines for Virginia’s seats in Congress and the General Assembly.

Citizens were picked from rural parts of Virginia, such as Bristol, to more populated areas like Virginia Beach, but a member from the Shenandoah Valley was not selected.

Bob Roberts, a political science professor at JMU, said this should not raise too many concerns since the commission will only be voting on plans, not drawing lines themselves.

“These commission members are not really drawing the maps, the expert is going to have a great deal of discretion in terms of coming up with the maps and these experts are pretty good at what they do,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the process may take some time, as the commission has to wait on data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

He said the whole goal of the commission is to cut down on Gerrymandering, which may change the outlook for districts in rural areas such as the 6th District.

“You may for the first time in a long, long time see Democrats be able to run a competitive race in some rural areas,” Roberts said.

The commission’s first meeting is scheduled for February 1.

The panel of judges was tasked under the law with selecting members to reflect racial, ethnic, gender and geographical diversity. Six of the eight are men. The panel includes African American, Hispanic, Asian and biracial members.

Other citizen members on the commission are from Richmond, Mechanicsville, Fredricksburg, Fairfax, Alexandria and South Boston.

