Elon-JMU men’s basketball games postponed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is dealing with yet another schedule change in conference play.

The Dukes were scheduled to host Elon Saturday and Sunday for 5 p.m. tip-offs at the Atlantic Union Bank Center but those games have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within Elon’s program. A decision on rescheduling the Elon/JMU games will be made at a later date, according to a press release from the Colonial Athletic Association.

JMU (4-4 overall) has not played a conference game during the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 postponements within other programs. The Dukes have had games against Towson, UNCW, and Elon postponed. JMU is scheduled to play back-to-back games at Northeastern on January 23 & 24.

