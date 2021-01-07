FBI, police seek to identify those involved in violence at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the violence that took place in the United States Capitol building.

The FBI is asking for any tips and digital media showing the rioting and violence inside the Capitol and the surrounding area on Jan. 6. Those can be submitted, here.

“Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity,” the FBI said in a release.

You can also make tips by calling ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) or email them to tips.fbi.gov.

Here is a look at the suspects Metropolitan Police are searching for in connection to unlawful entry: