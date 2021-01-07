Free meals continue for local children in 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a new year, but children around the Shenandoah Valley can still receive free meals from schools.

Andrea Early, the Executive Director of School Nutrition with Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said in 2020, teachers and volunteers were serving over 2,000 meals every week.

After skipping one distribution day for the holiday season, meal pick-ups started again on Jan. 5, but Early said they served hundreds less at the first meal distribution of the new year.

“We know that school meals really help to meet the nutrition needs of students and, of course, if students aren’t in school, we want to make sure that they have access to those meals,” Early said.

Meals are designed for students learning virtually and younger children not yet enrolled.

Early said people can pick up meals every Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at all HCPS locations.

Each of the meals distributed by HCPS will include five breakfasts, five lunches, fresh produce, one hot entre, and other meals that can be easily prepared at home with an oven or microwave

Rockingham County Public Schools is also providing meals for all children who are not in school, either home learning academy, private school or homeschool.

RCPS distributions are on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following school locations: SRES, ERHS, SHS, OES, WSPMS, TAHS, BHS, FRES, PES, and JFHMS.

Free meals, either in-school or take home, are also being provided for in-school students.

