Advertisement

Free meals continue for local children in 2021

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a new year, but children around the Shenandoah Valley can still receive free meals from schools.

Andrea Early, the Executive Director of School Nutrition with Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said in 2020, teachers and volunteers were serving over 2,000 meals every week.

After skipping one distribution day for the holiday season, meal pick-ups started again on Jan. 5, but Early said they served hundreds less at the first meal distribution of the new year.

“We know that school meals really help to meet the nutrition needs of students and, of course, if students aren’t in school, we want to make sure that they have access to those meals,” Early said.

Meals are designed for students learning virtually and younger children not yet enrolled.

Early said people can pick up meals every Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at all HCPS locations.

Each of the meals distributed by HCPS will include five breakfasts, five lunches, fresh produce, one hot entre, and other meals that can be easily prepared at home with an oven or microwave

Rockingham County Public Schools is also providing meals for all children who are not in school, either home learning academy, private school or homeschool.

RCPS distributions are on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following school locations: SRES, ERHS, SHS, OES, WSPMS, TAHS, BHS, FRES, PES, and JFHMS.

Free meals, either in-school or take home, are also being provided for in-school students.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis and Corri Loan in front of future restaurant "Island Wing Company" in Harrisonburg.
New wing restaurant spot headed to Harrisonburg
Kacey Moss wants answers. The 28-year-old is frustrated because a creditor is holding up her...
Virginia stimulus checks are being garnished despite new state law
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person...
Staunton Police Department asks for help identifying individual allegedly involved in hit and run

Latest News

Virginia lawmakers give reactions to riots on Capitol Hill
Two arrested for allegedly stealing rock formations from Endless Caverns
Two arrested for allegedly stealing rock formations from Endless Caverns
Virginia Mortgage Relief program to offer housing assistance over the pandemic
Virginia Mortgage Relief program to offer housing assistance over the pandemic
UVA law professors explain what the 25th Amendment means
UVA law professors explain what the 25th Amendment means
Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman