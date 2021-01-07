Kaine, Warner urge removing President Trump from office before inauguration

(WDBJ) - US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (both D-VA) are urging using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office before the January 20 inauguration of Joe BIden as Trump’s successor.

Kaine and Warner tweeted their comments a day after violent protests at the US Capitol during the Congressional count of electoral votes to confirm Biden as the winner of November’s election. Trump had just spoken at a rally of his supporters in Washington, DC, saying he would not concede the election to BIden, which he believed was rife with fraud that had robbed Trump from being reelected.

Kaine also urged Congress to investigate Capitol security, saying those who allowed the “attack on the Capitol” should be held accountable.

Congress must also dig into the awful lack of security yesterday—praising those who performed heroically and holding accountable those who allowed the second attack on the Capitol in US history. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 7, 2021

This president is unfit to remain in office for the next 2 weeks. Every minute he’s in power, he continues to be a threat to our security. It’s time for the 25th Amendment. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.