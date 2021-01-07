Advertisement

Lawmakers back to work after rioters breached Congress

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers are back to work hours after rioters breached the halls of Congress. Washington, D.C. remains under curfew Wednesday night, but the Capitol building is secure.

“We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation,” said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“This will be a stain on our country, not so easily washed away,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

On Wednesday afternoon, a mob breached the hallowed halls during a floor debate, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. It sparked House and Senate evacuations. Lawmakers, staff and media sheltered in secure areas.

Lawmakers are condemning the violence.

“It’s sad. It’s a very sad day for our country to see anarchy occur and tearing down and breaking our Capitol,” freshman Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

“There are so many ways in America to protest peacefully, to file grievances, and to air our grievances without resulting to violence and breaking the law,” said Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.).

It was a culmination of two days of demonstrations. President Trump initially encouraged the protestors. He later responded to the breach on Twitter, calling for peace and asking those involved to go home. Twitter then locked his account Wednesday night. It will be locked for 12 hours.

Washington, D.C. police confirm one person has died in connection to the evening’s events.

The city-wide curfew is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis and Corri Loan in front of future restaurant "Island Wing Company" in Harrisonburg.
New wing restaurant spot headed to Harrisonburg
Kacey Moss wants answers. The 28-year-old is frustrated because a creditor is holding up her...
Virginia stimulus checks are being garnished despite new state law
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person...
Staunton Police Department asks for help identifying individual allegedly involved in hit and run

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Charlottesville law experts, activists compare violence at Capitol to Unite the Right rally
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
Kaine, Warner urge removing President Trump from office before inauguration
Cox shares his thoughts on education and supporting businesses.
Kirk Cox makes a stop in the Valley Wednesday
Virginia State Capitol
Virginia cast 13 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden
Governor Northam signs a document giving Virginia's electoral votes to Joe Biden and Kamala...
Biden/Harris get Virginia’s electoral votes; Northam’s signing makes it official