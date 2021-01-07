Advertisement

Life Care Center of New Market begins vaccinating residents, associates for COVID-19

Vaccine
Vaccine(Source: WMBF NEWS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — The Life Care Center of New Market announced the facility began to vaccinate its residents and associates for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“I think everyone in the skilled nursing industry is thankful that a vaccine is available and being administered, and we are thrilled that vaccinations are underway at our facility,” says Anthony Cooper, executive director of Life Care Center of New Market, in a press release from the facility. “It’s an understatement to say this has been a difficult year, but the vaccine offers hope as we move forward.”

The vaccine is free to residents and associates at Life Care Center, but it’s up to the individual to decide if they wish to take the vaccine.

“We are encouraging all residents and associates to take advantage of the FDA-authorized vaccines, but we are not requiring it,” says Cooper in the press release. “We believe it is vital that each individual resident and/or their legal representative make informed decisions about the healthcare the resident receives, and we encourage them to consult with their primary physician for guidance.”

The Life Care Center of New Market says the facility will still see implemented safety measures, and it will continue to follow guidance from the CDC, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and state and local public health agencies.

