Advertisement

Local lawmakers reactions to Capitol chaos

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Republican politicians representing parts of the Shenandoah Valley condemned the actions of protesters as the chaos unfolded at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

On Wednesday, Congressman Ben Cline, a Republican representing the 6th District of Virginia, posted on his social media accounts:

While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers...

Posted by Congressman Ben Cline on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Del. Tony Wilt, a Republican representing the 26th District of Virginia, also shared his thoughts on Twitter:

Senator Mark Obenshain, a Republican serving the 26th District, shared this tweet:

Delegate John Avoli, a Republican representing the 20th District, posted:

Posted by Delegate John Avoli, 20th District on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, posted several times throughout the chaos on Wednesday:

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a democrat, posted on Twitter and described Wednesdays Capitol events as “anti-American:”

Senator Mark Warner, a democrat, also sharing on his social media accounts:

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis and Corri Loan in front of future restaurant "Island Wing Company" in Harrisonburg.
New wing restaurant spot headed to Harrisonburg
Kacey Moss wants answers. The 28-year-old is frustrated because a creditor is holding up her...
Virginia stimulus checks are being garnished despite new state law
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person...
Staunton Police Department asks for help identifying individual allegedly involved in hit and run

Latest News

Virginia lawmakers give reactions to riots on Capitol Hill
Two arrested for allegedly stealing rock formations from Endless Caverns
Two arrested for allegedly stealing rock formations from Endless Caverns
Virginia Mortgage Relief program to offer housing assistance over the pandemic
Virginia Mortgage Relief program to offer housing assistance over the pandemic
UVA law professors explain what the 25th Amendment means
UVA law professors explain what the 25th Amendment means
Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman