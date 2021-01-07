Local lawmakers reactions to Capitol chaos

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Republican politicians representing parts of the Shenandoah Valley condemned the actions of protesters as the chaos unfolded at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

On Wednesday, Congressman Ben Cline, a Republican representing the 6th District of Virginia, posted on his social media accounts:

While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers... Posted by Congressman Ben Cline on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Del. Tony Wilt, a Republican representing the 26th District of Virginia, also shared his thoughts on Twitter:

I am heartbroken by the events unfolding at our nation's capitol building today. These events are inexcusable. Anyone who condemned the riots this summer in Richmond and other cities across this country cannot in good conscience remain silent now. (1/3) — Tony Wilt (@DelTonyWilt) January 6, 2021

Senator Mark Obenshain, a Republican serving the 26th District, shared this tweet:

Let me be clear, the violence and lawlessness we are witnessing at and around the US Capitol is anti-American and must stop. @realDonaldTrump must tell people to go home. — Mark Obenshain (@MarkObenshain) January 6, 2021

Delegate John Avoli, a Republican representing the 20th District, posted:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, posted several times throughout the chaos on Wednesday:

I have been working all afternoon and evening with leaders in Washington DC, @VaNationalGuard, @VSPPIO, and others in the federal government.



The violence we saw at the U.S. Capitol today was nothing short of an armed insurrection and a humiliating assault on American democracy. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a democrat, posted on Twitter and described Wednesdays Capitol events as “anti-American:”

Not since the Burning of Washington by the British during the War of 1812 has the Capitol been attacked. The violence we saw today was an anti-American, anti-democratic assault on our nation. All must condemn it in the strongest of terms. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 6, 2021

Senator Mark Warner, a democrat, also sharing on his social media accounts:

This attack will not stop Congress from continuing the business of certifying the electoral college votes, come hell or high water. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 7, 2021

