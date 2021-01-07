Advertisement

NASA shows off biggest canyon in solar system

It’s called Valles Marineris
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arizona’s Grand Canyon has met its match.

NASA released a photo of what it says is the largest canyon in our solar system.

Known as Valles Marineris, it stretches over 2,500 miles across the Martian equator and is 7 miles deep.

It’s 10 times as long as the Grand Canyon and three times deeper.

If it were on Earth, this valley would stretch from New York City to San Francisco.

The new images were taken by a special camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter called HiRISE.

It’s the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet and is part of ongoing research from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Travis and Corri Loan in front of future restaurant "Island Wing Company" in Harrisonburg.
New wing restaurant spot headed to Harrisonburg
Kacey Moss wants answers. The 28-year-old is frustrated because a creditor is holding up her...
Virginia stimulus checks are being garnished despite new state law
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person...
Staunton Police Department asks for help identifying individual allegedly involved in hit and run

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone
Virginia lawmakers give reactions to riots on Capitol Hill