Officials report one dead in Hardy Co. vehicle accident

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — A Purgitsville, W. Va. man died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday in Hardy County.

According to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the man was identified as 22-year-old Heath J. Baker.

Officials say they received a call at approximately 5:32 a.m. on Tuesday regarding the vehicle accident, which occurred on US 220 in Old Fields, W. Va. No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

