Remembering the Blizzard of 1996

Snow from the Blizzard of 1996
Snow from the Blizzard of 1996(NOAA)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s now been 25 years since the blizzard of 1996. One of the biggest, most impactful snowstorms for the east coast. In fact the Blizzard of 1996 is ranked as the #2 worst snowstorm for the Northeast corridor by NOAA. Rankings are based on big population centers, how wide the coverage area affected is, the amount of snow (more than 10″) and a high impact event. Think road closures, power outages, business and school closures, etc.

Top 5 biggest Northeast snow storms
Top 5 biggest Northeast snow storms(WHSV)

This was a textbook, heavy east coast snow storm with a track that started to the south in the Gulf Coast, and moved across the Coastal Carolinas to the Northeast. In addition to heavy snow, there were gusty winds which led to snow drifts of 4′-10′ tall! Drifting snow can also make measuring snow very difficult.

Another factor with this storm was that it was snow moving, so the snow started on the 6th and tapered off in the early morning hours of January 8th.

Snow ranged from 15″ to about 3′ across the area with a few locally higher amounts. Heavy snow quickly overpowered toad crews and highways were shut down.

Schools were closed for numerous days after the heavy snow fell.

One person died from exposure during the storm and ten others died of heart attacks shoveling show during and after the storm. Because the snow was more powdery and dry, power outages were limited.

However, because of the heavy snow, many roofs collapsed or partially collapsed. Damage included barns, poultry houses, greenhouses and porches.

What made things worse, ten days after the storm temperatures rose to around 60 degrees leading to a rapid snow melt with heavy rain on the 18th and 19th. The remaining snowpack of about 6-15″ melted away in an astonishing 12 hours. Rainfall was 1-4″ of rain on top of melting snow, leading to widespread flooding and flash flooding.

These photos below are of the flooding from Upper Tract in West Virginia.

Not only was it heavy rain on the 19th but thunderstorms as well. The image is an archive radar image showing the heavy rain and January thunderstorms which produced the flooding.

The heavy rain and thunderstorms with melting snow led to widespread flooding and flash...
The heavy rain and thunderstorms with melting snow led to widespread flooding and flash flooding in January 1996.(Iowa State University)

Rainfall ranges from about 1″ to 4″+ across the area on top of the melting snow. Of course the high water and flooding closed numerous roads. In Broadway, Main street had to be evacuated because a fuel oil tank and two propane tanks broke loose and started floating down the street.

In Page county more than 200 people were evacuated in the Skyline Lakes Dam area because it was feared the dam would break.

Heavy rain with melting snow led to flooding after the blizzard
Heavy rain with melting snow led to flooding after the blizzard(WHSV)

These two major events in January set the stage for the rest of the year. Numerous thunderstorms all summer led to above average rainfall nearly every month. In the fall, a remnant hurricane moved through leading to more widespread flooding.

As always if you have any storm photos we’d love to see them. You can upload photos to:

Submit weather photos here

You can learn more on Hurricane Fran here:

Hurricane Fran

