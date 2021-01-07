Staying cool this week, near-miss by Friday’s system

(WHSV) - Here’s a look at your First Alert Forecast

THURSDAY: Chilly for Thursday evening with temperatures in the 30s with some high clouds building in. Turning cloudy overnight ahead of a nearby storm system that will be staying mainly south. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s so a cold night ahead.

FRIDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying cloudy and cool for the day with highs only in the upper 30s.

There is going to be another storm system moving into the southeast and into the Carolinas. This storm still looks to mainly stay to our south. However, there are a few little pieces of energy on the northern fringe that could bring in a few light snow showers to part of our southern areas. Meaning, we could have a few light snow showers mainly along and south of route 33. One other factor to the snow potential is dry air, which could either make any snow evaporate before hitting the ground or really limit any snowfall. With any snow showers- very little to no accumulation. The one exception might be along the Blue Ridge, south of Swift Run Gap.

Bottom line, this is not going to be a big impact and there’s only the slight potential to see a few very light snow showers.

Any snow showers look to stay south of our area. It looks like we will be only dealing with cloudy and chilly weather. (WHSV)

For Friday evening, cold with temperatures in the 30s. We will have cloudy skies to start with more breaks in clouds overnight. A cold night with temperatures in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Temperatures rising into the 30s in the morning so a pretty cold start to the day. Mostly sunny for the day Saturday. Breezy at times with a northerly wind. Staying cool but very pleasant as temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

A chilly evening Saturday night with temperatures in the 30s. Some passing clouds for the night with temperatures becoming cold overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. A pleasant January day with highs in the low to mid 40s again. Another cold night on tap with lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures remaining cool with highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: We are monitoring for the potential of another system. At this point, there is a chance for our area to experience a few rain and snow showers throughout the day, but it’s still too early to talk specifics. We will have more details available in terms of storm track and impacts (if any) as we get closer. High temperatures around 40. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy skies for the day as high temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.