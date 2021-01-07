Advertisement

Strasburg man arrested after vehicle pursuit

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A Strasburg man was arrested on Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit that covered many county roads, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officials say Rico Valentio Womack, 33, was arrested for driving under the influence and felony eluding, and was also issued three traffic citations for expired inspection, altered tags and no insurance.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at approximately 6:48 p.m., a deputy was traveling on I-81S when he observed a vehicle approach the side of his patrol vehicle and merge in front of the deputy, just missing the front bumper of the patrol vehicle.

The press release says the suspect vehicle had its emergency flashers on and was traveling at speeds of 90-95 miles per hour. The deputy noticed the suspect vehicle was swerving and passing cars in both lanes.

Officials say the deputy activated his emergency equipment and tried to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit reportedly covered many county roads and lasted approximately 15 minutes before it ended when the suspect swerved toward a deputy’s vehicle, resulting in contact with the deputy’s push bumper and causing the suspect to lose control.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Womack was arrested without further incident and no injuries were reported. Womack is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail.

