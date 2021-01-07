Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Brynlee Burrill

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coming from a family full of basketball players, Brynlee Burrill is a hooper at heart.

“I just started playing and I loved it so I kept doing it,” the Luray High School senior said.

As the Bulldogs’ point guard, Burrill brings the skills and mindset of a floor general in whatever she does.

“She sets the tone in the building and she’s a quiet example of what leadership should be,” Luray High School principal Nicky Clark said.

“Her skills have obviously gotten better but it’s the intangibles that not a lot of people see,” Luray girls basketball coach Joe Lucas said. “How she is in the locker room, how she is in practice, how our younger girls sort of flock to her and navigate towards her.”

She embraces her role as a senior leader on the team.

“I’m always there for the girls,” Burrill said. “I lift them up. They always call me the calming aspect.”

On and off the court, Burrill embodies what it means to be a Luray Bulldog.

“She goes above and beyond and that’s what we need to demonstrate what Luray High School is,” Clark said.

She cherishes every moment she gets at her school.

“It’s something I’m never going to forget,” Burrill said. “It’s part of the best of my four years. I’ve made a lot of memories and I’m really thankful for this program.”

Burrill is not done just yet. She still has her senior season which is just beginning.

“I know she wants to win a state championship,” Lucas said. “I know we got so close last year and we return our core of girls and I think she’s hungry for that and I think her work throughout the offseason shows that.”

Brynlee hopes to continue playing basketball in college and plans on becoming an athletic trainer.

