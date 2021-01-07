Teachers speak with students on violence at U.S. Capitol

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As we all continue to process Wednesday’s event at the U.S. Capitol, teachers at Rockingham County Public Schools are making sure their students have a safe space to do the same.

Beau Dickenson, the supervisor for social studies at RCPS, said that knowing some students may have watched the violence at the U.S. Capitol on television, he spoke with all of his teachers on Wednesday night to determine what should be talked about in the classroom.

He said they all agreed Thursday would be about reassuring that students are safe in school and can express how they feel.

“We want to give historical context and understanding to these events and make sure they have informed opinions,” Dickenson said. “We want the classroom to be an avenue in expressing those opinions in an appropriate way in having discussions and helping them understand.”

Dickenson said as a group of social studies teachers, they also wanted to clarify with students what happened yesterday was illegal, and provide better examples of using your first amendment right.

“For example, August 28th, 1963, the March on Washington, here’s what we teach students about in classrooms about how you demonstrate and why it is important to practice those skills as an American. And how that can put your hand on the arch of history and make this a better place,” Dickenson said.

Dickenson said teachers may have more in-depth discussions about Wednesday’s actions at the U.S. Capitol in the coming days.

