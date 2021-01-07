Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,379 on Thursday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Thursday, January 7, Virginia has had 382,679 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 5,379 case increase since Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 16.1% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 16.8% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Forty-nine additional deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 5,275.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last until at least Jan. 31.

The restrictions include a modified stay at home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

For more information on the governor’s new restrictions, click here.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of January 7

By January 7, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 317,123 confirmed cases and 65,556 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 5,388,813 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 4,463,768 PCR tests, 191,646 antibody tests and 733,399 antigen tests.

At this point, 18,790 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 5,275 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. January 7.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 18,071 total cases

• Augusta County - 3,800 (+41 from Wednesday)

• Bath County - 202 (+3 from Wednesday)

• Buena Vista - 559 (+1 from Wednesday)

• Harrisonburg - 4,610 (+17 from Wednesday)

• Highland County - 58 (+1 from Wednesday)

• Lexington - 658 (-2 from Wednesday)

• Rockbridge County - 747 (+26 from Wednesday)

• Rockingham County - 4,333 (+20 from Wednesday)

• Staunton - 1,746 (+10 from Wednesday)

• Waynesboro - 1,358 (+20 from Wednesday)

Outbreaks: 59, with 25 in long-term care facilities, 5 in a healthcare setting, 22 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 4,852 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 182,996

Local percent positivity: 9.9%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 11,574 total cases

• Clarke County - 436 (+13 from Wednesday)

• Frederick County - 4,188 (+85 from Wednesday)

• Page County - 1,164 (+10 from Wednesday)

• Shenandoah County - 2,493 (+32 from Wednesday)

• Warren County - 1,520 (+12 from Wednesday)

• Winchester - 1,773 (+32 from Wednesday)

Outbreaks: 80, with 39 in long-term care facilities, 11 in healthcare settings, 21 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, 3 in a college/university setting, 2 in a K-12 setting and 1 in a child care setting | 1,921 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 152,639

Local percent positivity: 7.6%

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of January 7, 135,863 total vaccine doses have been administered in Virginia, and 3,891 people are fully vaccinated.

481,550 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

VDH defines new vaccine doses administered as the number of vaccine doses administered the previous day and reported to VDH by 4 a.m. today.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of January 7, at least 32,368 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 3,000.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 96,002 total cases in West Virginia as of January 7.

Grant County: 835 total COVID-19 cases (+9 from Wednesday)

Hardy County: 882 total COVID-19 cases (+7 from Wednesday)

Pendleton County: 365 total COVID-19 cases (+14 from Wednesday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

