Virginia lawmakers give reactions to riots on Capitol Hill

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The unrest in our nation’s capital on Wednesday resulted in the destruction of various buildings and offices on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Virginia senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner weighed in on the events virtually in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“This was a Donald Trump-inspired disaster. Together with his horrible mismanagement of the pandemic, with unprecedented death and unnecessary death, his idiotic veto for the first time in history of the defense bill that we overrode, his foolish antics costing Republicans their Senate majority. This Trump-inspired riot yesterday will be his legacy and he will be remembered for the rest of American history for death, division and depression,” Sen. Kaine said in his opening remarks.

My staff and I are safe right now—following the instructions of Capitol Police and praying for the safety of Capitol workers, members of the press, and all here in Washington today. This violence must end now. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 6, 2021

“Yesterday was an embarrassment in terms of response, in terms of having appropriate resources ready to deploy, images of some Capitol Police taking selfies with these thugs in some places, even letting these insurrectionists through gates. Our country needs a full and thorough investigation of what went wrong in terms of preparation,” Senator Warner explained.

Thanks for your concern — I am safe and sheltering in place with other senators. Please join me in praying for our country, and for our fellow Americans to do the right thing. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 6, 2021

Congressman Ben Cline posted to Facebook on Wednesday stating, “While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.”

While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers... Posted by Congressman Ben Cline on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Following Wednesday’s events, D.C. police announced the deaths of four people during the unrest. The following tweet was posted to the D.C. Police Department’s page: “Tragically, 4 individuals lost their lives yesterday: 35 y/o Ashli Babbitt of Huntington, MD died of a gunshot wound. 34 y/o Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, GA; 55 y/o Kevin Greeson of Athens, AL; and 50 y/o Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, PA all suffered medical emergencies.”

Tragically, 4 individuals lost their lives yesterday:



35 y/o Ashli Babbitt of Huntington, MD died of a gunshot wound.



34 y/o Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, GA; 55 y/o Kevin Greeson of Athens, AL; and 50 y/o Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, PA all suffered medical emergencies. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

Sen. Kaine also questioned the preparations of local law enforcement.

“They work on inaugurations where there are hundreds of thousands of people. They sure know how to put on the riot gear and show muscle when it was Black Lives Matter protesters. The double standard is shocking,” Sen. Kaine said over Zoom.

Sen. Warner also brought up the city’s response to Black Lives Matter protesters.

“When we arrest more people in a disability protest, or when we club more people in Lafayette Square with a Black Lives Matter protest so Donald Trump can hold a bible in front of a church,” Sen. Warner explained.

Stay tuned to WHSV News and the WHSV app for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.