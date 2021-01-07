Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Augusta Co.

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in Augusta County on Thursday that killed a Waynesboro man.

According to VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, January 6, at 10:47 p.m. on Route 608, near Route 667.

Officials say a 2017 Jeep Patriot was traveling south on Route 608 when it crossed the centerline through a curve, ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to cross back over Route 608 and strike another tree.

Virginia State Police say the driver, identified as Jeffery L. Coffey, 55, of Waynesboro, died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

