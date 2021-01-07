VSP: One flown to UVA for serious injuries after overnight vehicle crash on I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police says officials responded to a two-vehicle crash overnight Thursday after a tractor-trailer pulling dual trailers and a passenger vehicle collided.

Officials say the crash occurred at 12:19 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County.

VSP reports one person was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.

