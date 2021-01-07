Advertisement

W. Va. Sen. Manchin receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

Senator Joe Manchin received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin received his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Manchin released the following statement in a press release:

“[Wednesday] I received my second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician and am feeling well. While the vaccine is a safe, effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19, I will continue to follow the recommendations from the CDC by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to keep myself and others as safe as possible. I encourage all West Virginians to receive the vaccine as it becomes available to protect themselves and others from this virus.”

