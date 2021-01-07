Wanted: Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.

Halterman is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for a probation violation and failing to appear in court on felony shoplifting charges.

Halterman is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

