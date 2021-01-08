Advertisement

Authorities still seeking information on Staunton Habitat for Humanity Restore fires

By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Authorities are still searching for answers to the two fires that happened at Habitat for Humanity Restore in Staunton. The fires took place in September of 2020, and both were deemed intentionally set.

“Somebody out there may know something, they may think the information they have is not relevant but it may be relative so we urge people that have any information to bring it to our attention so that that we can follow up on it,” Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction for Staunton Fire and Rescue Perry Weller said in a Zoom interview.

Staunton Fire and Rescue, along with Staunton Police, have been investigating the incident for about four months.

“This is a complex investigation, especially when you get nonprofits involved, a lot of different avenues that we have to look at to eliminate potential suspects and verify stories,” Deputy Chief Weller said.

There is currently an award being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Citizens still have time to provide information about the Habitat ReStore fire that occurred in September 2020. Any...

Posted by Staunton Fire and Rescue on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Staunton Fire and Rescue posted the following to Facebook on Thursday.

“Citizens still have time to provide information about the Habitat ReStore fire that occurred in September 2020. Any information that leads to arrest may be entitled to a monetary reward. Anyone with any information please contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-332-3720, Staunton PD at 540-332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.”

Deputy. Chief Weller said the award can range anywhere from $100-$5,000.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view Lambert could see as he was standing in a tree near the U.S Capitol.
Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group
Amanda Chase
Virginia Senate Democrats call for Sen. Amanda Chase’s resignation
Governor Northam considering year-round schooling for Virginia students
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,798 on Saturday
Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman

Latest News

We hear from editors Bob Bersson and Jack Greer on their new book, which is essays on new...
1on1: New book, “Better with Age: Creativity, Discovery & Surprise”
We hear from editors Bob Bersson and Jack Greer on their new book, which is essays on new...
1on1: New book, "Better with Age: Creativity, Discovery & Surprise"
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 8
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 8
Staunton’s Arcadia Project pushes forward despite COVID-19 pandemic
Staunton’s Arcadia Project pushes forward despite COVID-19 pandemic
Overnight forecast 1/8/2021
Overnight forecast 1/8/2021