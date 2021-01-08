Advertisement

Dumfries gambling hall opening in northern Virginia

Rick Casagrande, general manager of Rosie's, poses Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dumfries, Va....
Rick Casagrande, general manager of Rosie's, poses Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dumfries, Va. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)(Matthew Barakat | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Northern Virginia’s first licensed gambling operation is opening up to the general public.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Dumfries in southern Prince William County is opening Friday after a soft opening of several days.

The gambling hall has 150 machines that function like slot machines, but the payoffs are actually tied to the results from an archive of old horse races. Rosie’s outlets have been popular in Richmond and three other locations in Virginia.

While Rosie’s is the only gambling hall licensed in the wealthy northern Virginia market, it will face competition from full-fledged casinos bordering the state in Maryland and West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view Lambert could see as he was standing in a tree near the U.S Capitol.
Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group
Amanda Chase
Virginia Senate Democrats call for Sen. Amanda Chase’s resignation
Governor Northam considering year-round schooling for Virginia students
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,798 on Saturday
Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman

Latest News

We hear from editors Bob Bersson and Jack Greer on their new book, which is essays on new...
1on1: New book, “Better with Age: Creativity, Discovery & Surprise”
We hear from editors Bob Bersson and Jack Greer on their new book, which is essays on new...
1on1: New book, "Better with Age: Creativity, Discovery & Surprise"
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 8
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 8
Staunton’s Arcadia Project pushes forward despite COVID-19 pandemic
Staunton’s Arcadia Project pushes forward despite COVID-19 pandemic
Overnight forecast 1/8/2021
Overnight forecast 1/8/2021