Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Dan Lambert is a business owner in Harrisonburg who went to Washington D.C. on Wednesday because he thought it might have been the last chance he had to make sure his voice was heard.

Lambert said when he made it to our nation’s capital, the protest was peaceful, and he met many people from across the county who were expressing their concerns with this past election.

“I talked to all sorts of people from all different places,” Lambert said. “None of them had any hate in their hearts. They just had a concern and we were showing up because our concerns have not been heard.”

Lambert said he was really enjoying his time with his group of friends, and they began to walk towards the U.S. Capitol with the thousands of other Trump supporters.

Lambert said they stopped about 200 yards from the Capitol building, where he climbed a tree to take a video of the people who continued to walk.

“I was with a group of people and we all agreed on the off chance if something crazy did happen, we didn’t want to be on the wrong end of it,” Lambert said.

Lambert said when his group watched others force their way through gates in front of the Capitol, he and his group turned around. Lambert wants everyone to know that they were not a part of the violence.

“The few who damaged the Capitol look bad,” Lambert said. “Those few do not represent the vast majority of the people that were there.”

Lambert said from the actions that were taken Wednesday, he would never have thought five people would have died. He said no matter what side you are on when it comes to politics, violence is something he will never support.

“In the past 48 hours, John, I’ve been called every possible name in the book,” Lambert said to a WHSV reporter. “It’s an onslaught, and people are going out of their way to destroy my reputation and my business, and it just really hurts my heart.”

Lambert said the only reason he was in D.C. on Wednesday was to express his first amendment right.

