Jaywalking violations no longer enforceable come March 1

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Jaywalking is defined as crossing at a part of a street or road that is not the designated crosswalk. Beginning March 1, 2021, law enforcement officers in Virginia will not be able to stop you for that reason alone.

“So natural and everybody does it. I think it is a good idea that they just stop it altogether,” said Jim Eli from Charlottesville.

Senate Bill 5029 states a law-enforcement officer cannot stop a pedestrian for jaywalking or entering a highway where the pedestrian cannot be seen.

“Kind of means that we have to be a little bit more responsible and pay attention if you are going to walk out in the middle of the road,” Staunton local, Nick Hurston said.

Here in the Valley, Captain David Shaw with Waynesboro’s Police Department said he could not find any recent charges related to jaywalking.

“I would say from an enforcement standpoint, we’re not seeing much of an issue with it here in Waynesboro,” Capt. Shaw explained.

“Educating people and reminding pedestrians of the importance of their safety while walking in traffic and crossing the street. That is what is most important,” said Sergeant Katie Shifflett with Staunton Police.

Sgt. Shifflett said no one has been stopped for jaywalking in Staunton for the past five years.

“Pedestrians should always walk safely in traffic for safety and obviously we would recommend pedestrians look both ways before they cross the street, ensuring that they do so in a safe manner,” she explained.

