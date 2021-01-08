Advertisement

Judge dismisses Election Day violation charges against Sen. Morrissey

Sen. Morrissey is facing three misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions at a polling...
Sen. Morrissey is facing three misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions at a polling location in November 2019.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has dismissed charges against Virginia Senator Joe Morrissey related to Election Day 2019.

Sen. Morrissey was facing three misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions at a polling location in Nov. 2019. He was accused of violating Virginia Code 24.2-604, which prohibits and limits certain activities at polling places.

“I did what scores of legislators do throughout the Commonwealth - we bring donuts or sandwiches or pizzas to the interior poll workers, thanking them for getting up at 4:30 a.m. and staying till 7:30 p.m., and that’s what I did at this precinct,” said Morrissey. “I walked in and gave them donuts, contrary to what was reported, I did not interact with any voters inside the voting precinct.”

‘It’s Donutgate:’ Senator Joe Morrissey responds to Election Day violation charges ]

A judge ruled all three charges “Nolle Prosequi” in a hearing on Jan. 8, 2020. That does not mean technically mean the charges were dropped, just set aside.

The dismissal comes after Morrissey and his attorney filed a motion earlier in the week along with six affidavits from 2019 poll workers who defend the senator’s behavior. The affidavits went on to claim that Morrissey greeted them “in a polite, cordial, and totally appropriate manner when he offered them donuts for their hard work.”

