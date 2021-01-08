Live performances at Sipe Center to begin again in March

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — After not having any live acts on stage for what will soon be a year, at the end of March, the Sipe Center in Bridgewater will reopen its curtains again.

Amanda Saufley, performance manager for the center, said the first live performance is slated for March 26, with many more to come throughout the year.

She said the town was hoping to have performances start back up again in January, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, it was decided to push the reopening date back.

Saufley said a schedule for the year will be released in February and the community can start purchasing tickets next month.

“People have been emailing and calling and just want to make sure that they’re on the list so they know when the schedule goes out,” Saufley said. “So they can get their tickets, some of our residents have specific seats they like to get every time.”

Saufley said the center has 26 performances scheduled for 2021 with two to four each month.

