McGuffey Art Center accepting applications for artists to rent free workspace

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McGuffey Art Center is now accepting applications for central Virginia artists to rent free space.

Through a free rotating residency program, artists can use studio space in the McGuffey Art Center for one to two months to work and showcase their projects for studio visits, events, and tours.

“It is a way for people to get out of their homes to be able to work on cool art projects where they might not have space to be able to do so,” artist Sri Kodakalla said.

Slots are still open for March through June for any artists who may be interested in utilizing this space.

To apply to the residency program, you can visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfw00yUhmokKwdSxKbdVsPPVBA1MOcBnDFAlrGSQAWWxzh_3A/viewform

