Advertisement

McGuffey Art Center accepting applications for artists to rent free workspace

McGuffey Art Center
McGuffey Art Center(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McGuffey Art Center is now accepting applications for central Virginia artists to rent free space.

Through a free rotating residency program, artists can use studio space in the McGuffey Art Center for one to two months to work and showcase their projects for studio visits, events, and tours.

“It is a way for people to get out of their homes to be able to work on cool art projects where they might not have space to be able to do so,” artist Sri Kodakalla said.

Slots are still open for March through June for any artists who may be interested in utilizing this space.

To apply to the residency program, you can visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfw00yUhmokKwdSxKbdVsPPVBA1MOcBnDFAlrGSQAWWxzh_3A/viewform

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view Lambert could see as he was standing in a tree near the U.S Capitol.
Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group
Amanda Chase
Virginia Senate Democrats call for Sen. Amanda Chase’s resignation
Governor Northam considering year-round schooling for Virginia students
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,798 on Saturday
Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman

Latest News

Valley Health prepares to administer vaccines to tier 1b population
Body cam footage shows officers clearing a burning house.
Body cam footage shows Harrisonburg Police officer’s bravery
We hear from editors Bob Bersson and Jack Greer on their new book, which is essays on new...
1on1: New book, “Better with Age: Creativity, Discovery & Surprise”
We hear from editors Bob Bersson and Jack Greer on their new book, which is essays on new...
1on1: New book, "Better with Age: Creativity, Discovery & Surprise"
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 8
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 8