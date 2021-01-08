Sunshine continues Sunday

(WHSV) - Here’s a look at your First Alert Forecast

SATURDAY: A chilly evening Saturday night with temperatures drop into the 30s. Winds calming down after sunset. A few passing clouds for the night with temperatures becoming cold, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Another beautiful January day with lots of sunshine; a great day to get outdoors especially later in the afternoon once temperatures rise a bit. Highs will climb into the mid 40s. A nice quiet Sunday.

A chilly evening Sunday night, with clear skies temperatures cool quickly with sunset into the 30s. Only a few passing clouds again overnight Sunday as we continue our quiet pattern. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunshine early and then high clouds building in for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures remaining cool with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s as we turn cloudy overnight.

We are monitoring for the potential of another system. At this point, there is a chance for our area to experience a few rain and snow showers throughout the evening Monday into Tuesday, but it’s still too early to talk specifics. We will have more details available in terms of storm track and impacts (if any) as we get closer. At this point we may either get grazed with this system or we may even be too dry for any precipitation, but it looks to be mostly clouds for our area.

TUESDAY: Cold temperatures overnight continue through the morning with temps rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy for the day with high temperatures in the low 40s, so it will still be a chilly day. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day as high temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Chilly early as temperatures rise into the 30s. Mostly sunny skies across region will lead to a pleasant January day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Another cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy for the day but highs still in the low 40s. Allegheny Mountains could see snow starting Friday and sticking through Saturday. This is only for the Alleghenies.

Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Right now we’re looking at a blast of Arctic air sometimes around the middle of the month, meaning the weekend of January 16th. This may lead to highs in the 20s and 30s. The extended forecast looks much colder for mid to late January. As always you can download the WHSV weather app for the latest local forecast.

