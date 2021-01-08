Officials: Harrisonburg man arrested, charged after stabbing incident

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Police Department officials reported a suspect involved in a stabbing incident that occurred overnight on January 8 was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), officials responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Beery Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Officials say upon arrival, officers discovered that two males had been involved in a physical confrontation which led to one of them being stabbed.

The victim in the incident, a 49-year-old male, was transported to Sentara RMH and then transferred to UVA. Officials say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

HPD says the suspect, Wilmer Crawford, 55, of Harrisonburg, was still on location and detained by officers before being transported to Sentara RMH for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation.

Officials say the investigation of the incident continued, and Crawford was arrested and charged with malicious wounding once released from the hospital.

If anyone has any further details regarding the incident, they are being asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling 540-437-2640 or Crime Stoppers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

