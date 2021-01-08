Advertisement

Optimistic lottery players gunning for 8th largest Mega Millions jackpot in game’s history

Mega Millions reach $520 million
Mega Millions reach $520 million(NBC12)
By Terrance Dixon, NBC12
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - What would you do with $520 million? It’s up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m.

This grand prize marks the eighth largest lump-sum in the game’s history.

“The Mega Millions Jackpot hasn’t been this big since June of 2019,” said VA Lottery spokesperson, John Hagerty.

The lottery increased its Mega Millions jackpot total from $510 million to $520 million after no winner was declared during Tuesday’s drawing.

“It’s mind-boggling. The average person - like myself - couldn’t imagine how much money that would be,” said lottery player, David Ford.

Before you go rushing to the store, just know your chance of winning half of a billion dollars is slim.

“The odds of winning the jackpot of Mega Millions are more than 1-in-302 million,” said Hagerty.

Long shot or not, let’s be honest - everyone could use some extra money in 2021, and you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

“When it gets big like this, you got to take a chance,” said Ford.

“If you don’t play, you don’t win,” said lottery player, Shona Deshay.

“I got to play, one chance. If you’re not in it, you can’t win it,” said lottery player, Lisa Moore

The million-dollar question is what would you do if you won the money?

“Be in shock for a little bit,” said Deshay “I probably take care of my family.”

“I probably pay my house off, and do some upgrades to the house,” said Ford.

“All my family members that I’m really close with, I would give them some money,” said Moore.

You have until 10:45 p.m. to purchase your tickets, winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

