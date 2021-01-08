Shenandoah University Athletics & Events Center to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center will soon serve as a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site in the Winchester/Frederick County area, in collaboration with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District.

The decision comes right as the Virginia Department of Health plans for some Virginia health districts to move into Phase 1B of vaccinating for the coronavirus.

Phase 1B includes groups such as first responders, teachers and those over the age of 75. VDH says some Virginia localities will begin Phase 1B on Monday, January 11.

The athletics and events center is a 77,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility. According to a press release from the facility, Shenandoah faculty and staff will continue to aid in the local vaccination rollout and will be on the site to help administer vaccines.

The athletics center will be open for about 12 hours each day for vaccinations, the release says. Officials say they expect to administer 1,200 to 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses each day at the facility.

“Our faculty, staff and health professions students are honored to be a part of the response to this community health crisis through our longstanding partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District,” said Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons in the release. “We all have a role in advancing the health of our most vulnerable community members, our neighbors, and our families and we are proud to serve the community in this essential role.”

According to the release, the Virginia Department of Health expects its registration system will go live on Monday, January 11. Specifics about dates, times, locations and registration information for groups in 1B will be available then.

