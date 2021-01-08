Advertisement

Some Va. health districts to begin COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccinations Monday

Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health has announced select health districts will begin Phase 1B for vaccinations the week of January 11.

In our local area, the Central Shenandoah Health District will not yet begin the new phase, but the Lord Fairfax Health District will.

According to an update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), this is because the number of people in priority group 1A for the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes healthcare personnel and people living in long-term care, differs across geographic regions.

While many localities remain working with group 1A, 11 health districts will begin gradually adding vaccination opportunities for frontline essential workers, those aged 75 and older; and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters or migrant labor camps.

VDH says all areas of the commonwealth are expected to move to Phase 1B before the end of January.

According to VDH’s update, the following health districts will begin Phase 1B vaccinations on Monday:

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Cumberland Plateau
  • Fairfax
  • Lenowisco
  • Lord Fairfax
  • Loudoun
  • Mount Rogers
  • New River
  • Prince William
  • Roanoke County/Allegheny

“This is an important step that will provide increased flexibility to health districts across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Danny Avula, MD, MPH newly appointed COVID Vaccine Coordinator in VDH’s update. “The Governor has made it very clear that the state should not be holding anyone back — if health districts are ready and able to begin Phase 1b vaccinations, they must be able to do so.”

VDH says it will take several weeks to months to vaccinate Virginians who fall into Phase 1B.

You can read the full update from the Virginia Department of Health here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view Lambert could see as he was standing in a tree near the U.S Capitol.
Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group
Amanda Chase
Virginia Senate Democrats call for Sen. Amanda Chase’s resignation
Governor Northam considering year-round schooling for Virginia students
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,798 on Saturday
Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
UVA Health Emergency Department
UVA Health managing surge of COVID-19 cases
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time