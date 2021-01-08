Some Va. health districts to begin COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccinations Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health has announced select health districts will begin Phase 1B for vaccinations the week of January 11.

In our local area, the Central Shenandoah Health District will not yet begin the new phase, but the Lord Fairfax Health District will.

According to an update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), this is because the number of people in priority group 1A for the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes healthcare personnel and people living in long-term care, differs across geographic regions.

While many localities remain working with group 1A, 11 health districts will begin gradually adding vaccination opportunities for frontline essential workers, those aged 75 and older; and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters or migrant labor camps.

VDH says all areas of the commonwealth are expected to move to Phase 1B before the end of January.

According to VDH’s update, the following health districts will begin Phase 1B vaccinations on Monday:

Alexandria

Arlington

Cumberland Plateau

Fairfax

Lenowisco

Lord Fairfax

Loudoun

Mount Rogers

New River

Prince William

Roanoke County/Allegheny

“This is an important step that will provide increased flexibility to health districts across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Danny Avula, MD, MPH newly appointed COVID Vaccine Coordinator in VDH’s update. “The Governor has made it very clear that the state should not be holding anyone back — if health districts are ready and able to begin Phase 1b vaccinations, they must be able to do so.”

VDH says it will take several weeks to months to vaccinate Virginians who fall into Phase 1B.

You can read the full update from the Virginia Department of Health here.

