Stimulus payments: Where are you?

(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

We are happy to share that stimulus payments will begin to be deposited today for millions of our customers affected by the IRS error. — Intuit TurboTax (@turbotax) January 8, 2021

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

#IRS urges taxpayers who don’t receive a direct deposit of their 2nd Economic Impact Payment to watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card. https://t.co/2WbcQIPYAo #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/IVn3Qkb9qj — IRSnews (@IRSnews) January 8, 2021

