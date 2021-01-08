Talking about the Capitol riots with children

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The scenes from Capitol Hill Wednesday were jarring and processing what happened can be especially tough for children and teens, leaving them scared and confused.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Laurie Thomas said if your child saw the events unfolding at the Capitol, it’s important to be mindful of what you say and let them know they are safe in your home.

For the younger kids, it’s best to use small words and short sentences.

“You can briefly go over there are times when people don’t get along and they don’t see eye to eye, sometimes people get really really angry and lose control of their emotions and don’t know how to calm themselves down,” Thomas said.

For the older kids, Thomas said it would be a good idea to have a more in depth dialogue about what happened.

“I think you could say these events led up to this, and it was wrong. We don’t break into places, we don’t steal, we don’t pillage, we don’t break windows, those kinds of conversations. And there will be consequences for that behavior,” Thomas said.

Modeling good citizen behavior at home when talking about these types of events can make a positive difference.

“Not yelling, not screaming and not letting yourself escalate, and it’s so easily done in these times in the pandemic with everyone self isolating,” Thomas said. “Be mindful of what you’re saying to each other, you and your significant other, the children always hear.”

But no matter how old your child might be, Thomas said it’s most important to just be there for them.

“Zero all the way up to the teenage years, it’s just important that they know that their primary care taker is there and present... Putting all these electronics and stuff away and just being present with them and holding them,” Thomas said.

