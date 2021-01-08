Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Scott Lemn

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 31 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Scott Lemn, who was recently named as the next football head coach at Bridgewater College.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

