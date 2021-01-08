United Way releases COVID-19 Impact Survey results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new report by United Way shows more than 41,000 households in our area were just one emergency away from a financial crisis when the pandemic hit.

Of the over 2,000 people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who responded to the COVID-19 Impact Survey, 73 percent said their top concern was contracting the coronavirus, but the pandemic has created far more concerns and challenges for families in the Valley.

The survey shows that child care and education, followed by mental health issues rounded out the top three concerns, after contracting COVID-19.

Households that were considered Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE households, were significantly more concerned about paying bills and putting food on the table.

According to the report, respondents below the ALICE threshold were more likely to say that someone in the home had lost a job during the pandemic, one person writing: “This pandemic has completely impacted my family. One [Household member] Completely lost a job, no unemployment, and can’t find another job. One is working less hours and cannot afford anything. I go hungry so my kids can eat. Food stamps got taken away because of what I make.”

Finding work has not come easy. Almost half of respondents with children said child care issues has affected their ability to work.

And with less income or none at all, almost one out of every three people said they or someone in their house had to take money out of a savings account to get by.

The United Way hopes to use these findings to inform local communities how to better meet the need for ALICE families struggling through the pandemic.

You can find the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.