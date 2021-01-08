Advertisement

UVA Health managing surge of COVID-19 cases

UVA Health Emergency Department
UVA Health Emergency Department(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise after the holidays, UVA Health says the hospital has been able to manage this influx of COVID-19 patients.

“We have seen a steady increase in the number of patients requiring care in the hospital, and we have certainly seen a big increase in the number of patients that are testing positive for COVID in the commonwealth,” UVA Health Chief Medical Officer for UVA Health Dr. Reid Adams said.

“We are seeing increasing rates of cases in the community, and that is impacting admissions. This is a statewide phenomenon,” Dr. Costi Sifri, infectious disease doctor at UVA Health, said.

Adams says the prevalence rate of COVID-19 is 18% in Virginia. That means roughly one-in-five people you encounter may have the coronavirus.

“Staffing is tight everyday, even in non-COVID times, meaning we have a certain number of beds and a certain number of patients we can take care of. So it’s a matter of reorganizing staff to be able to cover the COVID patients,” Adams said.

While managing a COVID-19 surge, Sifri says the hospital is still vaccinating its staff at faster rates.

“We have vaccinated about 7,500 of our employees to date,” the doctor said. “We are vaccinating seven days a week.

Adams says in order to beat this pandemic, it’s important to continue wearing your mask and practicing social distancing.

