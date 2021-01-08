Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,798 on Saturday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Saturday, January 9, Virginia has had 393,715 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 5,798 case increase since Friday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 16.5% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 16.7% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

69 additional deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll at 5,381.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last until at least Jan. 31.

The restrictions include a modified stay at home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

For more information on the governor’s new restrictions, click here.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of January 9

By January 9, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 325,517 confirmed cases and 68,198 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 5,494,313 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 4,537,960 PCR tests, 193,186 antibody tests and 763,167 antigen tests.

At this point, 19,025 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 5,381 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. January 9.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 18,725 total cases

• Augusta County - 3,942 (+78 from Friday)

• Bath County - 204 (+3 from Friday)

• Buena Vista - 573 (+3 from Friday)

• Harrisonburg - 4,730 (+79 from Friday)

• Highland County - 59

• Lexington - 678 (+14 from Friday)

• Rockbridge County - 778 (+14 from Friday)

• Rockingham County - 4,522 (+123 from Friday)

• Staunton - 1,819 (+46 from Friday)

• Waynesboro - 1,420 (+44 from Friday)

Outbreaks: 59, with 25 in long-term care facilities, 5 in a healthcare setting, 22 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 4,921 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 186,101

Local percent positivity: 10.1%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 11,867 total cases

• Clarke County - 446 (+9 from Friday)

• Frederick County - 4,303 (+56 from Friday)

• Page County - 1,200 (+18 from Friday)

• Shenandoah County - 2,561 (+42 from Friday)

• Warren County - 1,545 (+17 from Friday)

• Winchester - 1,812 (+22 from Friday)

Outbreaks: 82, with 39 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 21 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, 3 in a college/university setting, 3 in a K-12 setting and 1 in a child care setting | 1,955 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 156,286

Local percent positivity: 7.6%

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of January 9, 156,429 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,023 people are fully vaccinated.

482,525 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

VDH defines new vaccine doses administered as the number of vaccine doses administered the previous day and reported to VDH by 4 a.m. today.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of January 9, at least 32,833 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 3,032.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 99,778 total cases in West Virginia as of January 9.

Grant County: 868 total COVID-19 cases (+17 from Friday)

Hardy County: 921 total COVID-19 cases (+18 from Friday)

Pendleton County: 388 total COVID-19 cases (+4 from Friday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

