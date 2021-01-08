Virginia leaders pay tribute to US Capitol Police officer killed in Wednesday’s violence

(WDBJ) - Several of Virginia’s political leaders are paying tribute to US Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, killed in the line of duty during violent protests at the Capitol Wednesday.

Sicknick lived in northern Virginia.

Police said he was injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” He was the fifth person to die in the wake of the incident.

Governor Ralph Northam:

“Pam and I are deeply saddened by the death of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a resident of Northern Virginia.

“Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries sustained during the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday. He was 42 years old and a military veteran who had served with the United States Capitol Police for 12 years.

“Officer Sicknick was killed while doing his job—defending those trapped in the Capitol building amid a violent attack on our democracy. His death is a tragedy, and those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“My prayers and those of the entire Commonwealth go to his family, his loved ones, and his fellow officers who work every day to protect the seat of American democracy from those who would seek to destroy it.”

My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of USCP officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending our nation’s Capitol and protecting those who serve and work here. https://t.co/kw9cFFG8JJ — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 8, 2021

I'm sending my deepest condolences to the family of Virginian and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who has tragically passed away in the line of duty. I will be praying for his loved ones. I'm profoundly grateful to all who put their lives on the line to protect others. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 8, 2021

Rep. Ben Cline:

“Elizabeth and I are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who sustained a fatal injury while engaging rioters at the Capitol earlier this week. Our Nation mourns the loss of Officer Sicknick, who gave his life in defense of the People’s House. Congress stands united in our rejection of the violence that occurred this week, and I continue to urge the swift prosecution of those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”

