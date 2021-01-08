Virginia Senate Democrats call for Sen. Amanda Chase’s resignation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus released statements calling for the resignation of Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield).

Senator Chase announced that the ‘Senator Amanda Chase’ Facebook account had been suspended.

Facebook continues to restrict free speech. Because what I have to say does not fit their narrative my Senator Amanda Chase page has been silenced for 60 days. We no longer have free speech here in America. Posted by Amanda Freeman Chase on Friday, January 8, 2021

The VSDC released the following statements in regards to the recent words and actions Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) made on social media as well as attending the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, which led to the riots and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

DC Stop the Steal Rally. I had to be there today to represent those of us who believe this election was stolen from We... Posted by Senator Amanda Chase on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

“As we all watched in shock and disbelief at the insurrection in Washington, DC, Senator and gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase was horrifyingly empowering a failed coup d’état. She galvanized domestic terrorists who violated the United States Capitol on Wednesday afternoon through riots, destruction, and desecration, joining them on their march to Capitol Hill.”

“For someone who defends herself and the insurrectionists she calls ‘patriots’ with the Constitution, she either willfully or unwittingly doesn’t understand what her sworn oath to defend it actually means. She has unequivocally committed insurrection, and the Fourteenth Amendment to that same Constitution charges us with the responsibility of holding her accountable.

“Senator Chase has not demonstrated either good judgment or leadership for Senate District 11 or the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is in the best interest for the Senate of Virginia and her constituents to resign.”

Senator Chase is a candidate in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

