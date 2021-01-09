Body cam footage shows Harrisonburg Police officer’s bravery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The day after Christmas, neighbors reported a fire on the 500 block of Alleghany Ave.

There were several people inside the home who were unaware of the flames.

Harrisonburg Police rushed to the scene and arrived moments before fire and rescue. Instinctively, the officers raced past open flames to systematically clear the home of potential victims.

Body worn cameras captured the courage, bravery and tactics displayed by these HPD officers and is testament to the dangers and challenges faced daily by our local public safety professionals.

Everyone was able to evacuate the home safely, and there were no injuries.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department extinguished the fire soon after the evacuation. They are reminding the community of the importance of having working smoke alarms and having an escape plan in the event of an emergency.

For questions on how to obtain smoke alarms or those needing assistance with creating an emergency escape plans for their residence, business or organization should contact the HFD’s Fire Prevention specialists at (540) 432-7703.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.