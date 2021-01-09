Game of the Week: Stuarts Draft opens season with win over Wilson Memorial

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft opened up its season with a win over Wilson Memorial in the WHSV Game of the Week, Friday, Jan. 8.

The Cougars were led by senior guard Jo’-el Howard, who had 20 points, and junior guard Aaron Nice scored 19 points in the 61-54 victory.

Stuarts Draft head coach Brad DeWitt is 1-0 now at the helm of the Cougars after taking over this season.

Next up for Stuarts Draft is a Tuesday night matchup with Staunton. Wilson Memorial will look for its first win of the year Saturday at home against Waynesboro.

