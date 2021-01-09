O’Regan tests positive, UNCW-JMU women’s basketball games postponed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend’s women’s college basketball games between UNCW and James Madison have been postponed after JMU head coach Sean O’Regan tested positive for COVID-19. O’Regan announced his positive test on Twitter Friday evening, saying he is “not experiencing any symptoms at this time.”

Despite O’Regan testing positive, JMU won’t have to pause operations. According to a press release from James Madison athletics: “With the help of proactive contact tracing, the case is contained and the majority of the program will continue with normal operations.”

A decision on rescheduling the games will be made at a later date, according to the Colonial Athletic Association.

On Thursday, the JMU men’s basketball team saw its home games against Elon this weekend postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within Elon’s program.

