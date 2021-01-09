Virginia National Guard in D.C. until Jan. 20

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Around 1,000 Virginia National Guardsmen are in Washington D.C., as of Saturday, and additional personnel will join in the coming days to assist civilian law enforcement with security operations.

The VNG plans to provide about 2,000 personnel total to join a force of National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from neighboring states expected to reach 6,200 by the end of the weekend.

The Soldiers and Airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest. The VNG personnel are scheduled to be on duty through the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Once again our Soldiers and Airmen left their full-time jobs and loved ones to answer the call of duty to help keep their fellow citizens safe,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “I am incredibly proud of how quickly and safely our personnel responded, and they have effectively integrated into supporting the civilian law enforcement security plan. We owe a special thanks to our families and employers, because we couldn’t conduct our mission without their support.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam authorized the VNG support after a request from the mayor of Washington, D.C. Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau officials asked multiple states to identify units able to support law enforcement and the Washington, D.C. National Guard. In addition to Virginia, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York are providing support.

VNG personnel began mustering Wednesday evening and the first groups of Soldiers and Airmen began supporting the security effort on Thursday. Additional troops arrived on Friday, and more will arrive on Saturday and Sunday. They will remain under the control of the Virginia Governor under Title 32, 502 (f) orders for up to 31 days. Civilian law enforcement officers are responsible for the safety and security of all personnel, and the National Guard will provide assistance as requested.

“We greatly appreciate the support from the entire National Guard team across the region to respond to law enforcement officers who needed help, and we are proud of our Guard members who supported the lead agencies in this mission,” said Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy in a news release Jan. 8.

The news release also explained the Department of Defense system is structured to require permission from the Secretary of Defense for out-of-state National Guard units to enter the National Capitol.

As VNG personnel are supporting the security effort in the nation’s capitol, additional Soldiers and Airmen continue to support COVID-19 testing across the state and assisting the Virginia Department of Health with planning for administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.