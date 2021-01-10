Advertisement

Local college basketball roundup: Saturday, January 9

Local college basketball roundup: Jan. 9, 2021
Local college basketball roundup: Jan. 9, 2021(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college basketball scores from Saturday, Jan. 9:

(4) Texas 72, (14) West Virginia 70

The Mountaineers had a chance to ice the game with 10 seconds to go, but Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws. On the ensuing Texas possession, Andrew Jones hit a three pointer to give Texas a 72-70 lead with a second to go. The Longhorns scored the final seven points in the game. West Virginia was led by Taz Sherman, who scored 17 points. The Mountaineers visit no. 2 Baylor Tuesday.

(22) Virginia 61, Boston College 49

The Cavaliers won their third straight game in ACC play, outlasting Boston College Saturday. Jay Huff led the team with 18 points, while securing eight rebounds and had five blocks. Sam Hauser had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. Next up for UVA is a home game Wednesday against Notre Dame.

